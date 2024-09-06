Longhorns Country

Peyton Manning 'Proud' of Arch Manning Bucking Recent College QB Trends

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning is doing things a little differently than modern day college quarterbacks, and his uncle Peyton is impressed.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrate a rushing toughdown by Manning during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrate a rushing toughdown by Manning during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas Longhorns have arguably the best quarterback room in the country.

That room is led by a Heisman contender in Quinn Ewers, who is trending toward having a tremendous season under center. And sitting behind him is just none other than the most famous backup quarterback in the history of college football - Arch Manning.

Manning, of course, came in as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. However, through two seasons, he has only seen the field a total of three times.

In most cases these days, a quarterback with Manning's level of hype and pedigree would not stick around and wait for his opportunity behind a seasoned vet. It is a narrative that Steve Sarkisian has been battling since Manning arrived on Campus.

However, Manning is bucking the trend and is much more focused on his development, rather than immediate playing time. In other words, he has no plans on leaving Austin anytime soon, and his uncle Peyton Manning is very proud of that.

Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) smiles after scoring a touchdown as the Texas Longhorns take on Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I’m proud of Arch. I’m proud of him," Manning said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show. “Most kids probably wouldn’t have stayed in that situation. He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college there, and play for [Steve Sarkisian]. Those are the right reasons you should choose a college, and I’m glad he’s staying there."

Now, if for some reason Ewers returned for another season in 2025, that of course could theoretically change.

That said, both of those scenarios are long shots. Ewers looks like a lock to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, and Manning loves both Austin and Sarkisian's offense.

As for how long Manning will stay at Texas after taking over as the starter, is another question entirely. As a Manning, he obviously has an NFL pedigree, and at the end of the day, that is his ultimate goal.

Fortunately for him, Peyton believes that he possesses all of the best Manning traits from both him, his uncle Eli, and his grandfather Archie.

“My dad’s speed and athletic ability kind of skipped a generation and went to him, it did not come to me or Eli," Manning said. "He can run. He can move... but I’m happy for him, and like I said, pulling hard this year.”

