PREVIEW: Texas and Stanford to Rematch in WCWS Semifinals
Less than a week after Texas shut out the Cardinal 4-0, the teams will meet up again for a spot in the national championship final.
Texas and Stanford have had different paths to the semifinal. Since losing to the Longhorns in the opening round, Stanford had to defeat hosts Oklahoma State 8-0 and UCLA 3-1 in the elimination bracket to stay alive in the tournament. Texas, on the other hand, has only played Florida in another shutout. The Gators fell 10-0 in the hands of Longhorn pitcher Mac Morgan.
Following the tournament's double-elimination format, Stanford must win two games to advance to the final. If the Cardinal defeats Texas in the first game, a second should be played to define the finalist. Texas winning the first or second game will result in a better tournament record and a place to fight for the national championship.
Texas walks into the semifinal with two wins and zero defeats, while Stanford sits on two wins and one defeat.
The first matchup of Texas vs. Stanford is set to start at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 3. If necessary, the second game would start shortly after at 8:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on television on ESPN2.
The winner of the semifinal will face the winner of the Oklahoma vs. Florida duel set to start earlier in the day at 11 a.m. in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The best-of-three national championship series will start on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. All games in the finals will be broadcast on ESPN nationwide.