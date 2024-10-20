Quinn Ewers Benched for Arch Manning vs. Georgia
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are making a change at quarterback in the first half of Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Down 20-0 near the end of the second quarter, Quinn Ewers was benched in favor of Arch Manning. At the time of the move, Ewers was 6 of 12 for 17 yardss for one interception. He also lost a fumble.
On Manning's first drive, the Longhorns picked up a first down via facemask penalty but punted shortly after. Manning went 1 of 4 passing for eight yards to start off.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart complimented Manning leading up to the game but it's hard to imagine the Bulldogs expected a quarterback change.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has praised Manning development along with his relationship with Ewers.
"I think the rapport that he and Quinn have with one another has led to a lot of his success because I think he's very coachable, he wants to learn, he can learn from others," Sarkisian said. "But his development I think has been the biggest key from where he was a year and a half ago when he first got here in spring practice to the way he played last weekend. That's a credit to his work ethic, it's a credit to the staff of working with him."
Entering the Georgia game, Manning had gone 55 of 78 passing for 901 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season while adding 13 carries for 82 yards and three rushing scores.