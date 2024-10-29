Quinn Ewers named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2024
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers has been named to yet another list for a major collegiate award on Tuesday.
The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award announced 35 quarterbacks that could take the award and Ewers was a part of the list.
Ewers started the year with dominant performances against Colorado State and Michigan before sustaining an abdominal strain in game three against UTSA. Ewers was first in the Heisman rankings before the injury.
The junior got back in action for the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma and was subsequentially benched the week after in the Georgia game after struggling but came back in after halftime.
With pressure to perform well, Ewers delivered in a sense against Vanderbilt last week. Ewers threw 17 straight completions and three touchdowns in the 27-24 win but still threw two picks and failed to help Texas score a touchdown in the second half.
In six games, Ewers has thrown 1,389 yards on a 69.1% completion rate to go with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 149.4, which ranks eighth in the SEC. Ewers has also added a rushing touchdown to the resume.
Only five other SEC quarterbacks are included on the list with Ewers, those listed are Carson Beck (Georgia), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), and Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt).
This is just one of many awards given to Quinn Ewers this season. He was listed on preseason watch lists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Walter Camp Award. He was also listed as Second-Team All-SEC in the preseason.
During the season, Ewers was awarded the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and the Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against the defending champions, Michigan in their stadium.
The next step for the award will be selecting the 16 semifinalists from the list of 35. The top 16 will be voted by the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee, but fans can vote through the Davey O'Brien social media and the top five vote-getters will receive additional ballots for the semifinalist list.
The semifinalists will be named on Nov. 12th, and then the 16 will be taken down to three on Nov. 26th. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 12th.
