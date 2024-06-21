'Really Dangerous': Future Longhorns QB KJ Lacey Loves His Fit in Steve Sarkisian's Offense
After a strong outing at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this week, 2025 Texas quarterback commit KJ Lacey has been garnering the attention of many not just in Austin, but around the nation.
But Lacey still has all eyes on Texas, especially with another official visit coming this weekend. When asked about his fit on the Longhorns, the Alabama native had great things to say about how coach Steve Sarkisian can use him.
“He runs a lot of the RPOs, the play actions, gun. He gets into every aspect of football out there and he’s gonna have really good players around me,” Lacey said. “Having that type of connection out there, all the way around the field everyone being of the same mind, I think it’s going to be really dangerous.”
Lacey plans to have his hands full this weekend on his official visit if he wants to bring in even more star players to the 40 Acres. Three uncommitted five stars will be at Darrel K Royal Stadium starting on Friday, with all three being high-impact offensive stars. Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and is ranked the seventh-best player in Texas according to 247Sports. Lacey would have even more insurance with the 6’5, 295-pound pass protector in front of him.
On the other hand, two of the nation’s best playmakers will be talking with and being recruited by Lacey. Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench, two of the top four wideouts in the class of 2025, will be in Austin alongside Lacey with hopes of Texas landing both star wideouts.
Lacey also talked a bit about another future starter for the Longhorns, Arch Manning. Manning was the highest-rated recruit in the class of 2023 and will be the next great Manning to play in the SEC.
“We train at the same place,” Lacey said. “I went out of town to visit Texas and he was at my school training. Pretty good relationship, we talk here and there. Every time I go up there I ask him questions.”
Lacey is one of Texas’ most committed recruits and looks to be the next in line of a quarterback factory that Sarkisian is looking to create.