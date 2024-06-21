Texas Set to Host Elite Group of Official Visitors This Weekend - Full List
The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for another busy weekend of official visits, as the program is hosting some of the top talent in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Austin starting Friday.
After receiver Dakorien Moore was the only five-star on campus last weekend, Texas will now be welcoming three five-stars this time around.
In total, 17 players will be making official visits to the Forty Acres over the weekend. This includes 10 four-star recruits and the five-star trio of receiver Jaime Ffrench, offensive tackle Michael Fasusi and receiver Kaliq Lockett. Seven Texas commits are also among the group.
You can view the full list of visitors below (commits in bold):
- 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench - Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL)
- 5-Star WR Kaliq Lockett - Sachse (TX)
- 5-Star OT Michael Fasusi - Lewisville (TX)
- 4-Star QB KJ Lacey - Saraland (Saraland, AL)
- 4-Star LB Madden Faraimo - J Serra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA)
- 4-Star LB Elijah Barnes - Skyline (Dallas, TX)
- 4-Star DL DJ Sanders - Bellville (TX)
- 4-Star ATH Nick Townsend - Dekaney (Houston, TX)
- 4-Star RB James Simon - Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, LA)
- 4-Star CB Devin Williams (Auburn commit) - Buford (Buford, GA)
- 4-Star CB Kade Phillips - Hightower (Missouri City, TX)
- 4-Star TE Emaree Winston - Calhoun (Calhoun, GA)
- 3-Star DL Zion Williams - Lufkin (TX)
- 3-Star OT Jackson Christian - Port Neches-Groves (Port Neches, TX)
- 3-Star OT Jordan Coleman - Cedar Hill (TX)
- 3-Star OL Devin Coleman - Cedar Hill (TX)
- 3-Star CB Aidan Anding - Ruston (Ruston, LA)
During the week, Texas hosted three other players for official visits, as four-star cornerbacks Dijon Lee and Dorian Brew made the trip to Austin along with three-star safety and SMU commit, Nathan Tilmon.