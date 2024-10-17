Reliving The Infamous Sugar Bowl Clash Between The Texas Longhorns & Georgia Bulldogs
On January 1, 2019, the Big 12 runner-up and 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns made their way to New Orleans to face a No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs team that was in the early years of its rise under Kirby Smart.
For the Bulldogs, it was a disappointing post-season fate, after falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta and missing the College Football Playoff.
For the Longhorns, it was a chance to prove that they were on the rise, after their first 10-win season in almost a decade.
Suffice it to say, the game was far from a disappointment - but not because of the outcome.
The Longhorns went on to win the game 28-21. Texas totaled 355 yards of total offense to just 284 from the Bulldogs, led by 241 yards of total offense and three rushing touchdowns from QB Sam Ehlinger.
It was what came during and after the game, that will make this particular matchup live forever in infamy.
First and foremost, of course, is arguably one of the most iconic mascot moments in a college football game we have seen, maybe ever.
An hour before kick-off, someone believed it would be a good idea to arrange a meeting between Uga, the team's live bulldog, and Bevo - a 1,700-pound longhorn steer. It was supposed to be a historic moment. A rare moment that warmed the hearts of college football fans and animal lovers everywhere.
Apparently, they were wrong.
Startled by the situation - and perhaps the environment of the new stadium - Bevo charged the Georgia mascot, knocked over his corral, and nearly trampled the dog in the process. Fortunately, the mascot handlers were able to avoid disaster and get control of the situation quickly.
Some say the incident spurred on the Longhorns - who were 12.5-point underdogs - to pull off the 28-21 upset. Others believe that the Bulldogs simply did not show up to play, due to their disappointment of missing out on the College Football Playoff.
Either way, the Longhorns came out on top 28-21 in a game that was never really in doubt.
However, that is when the next infamous moment from the matchup comes into play.
That's right, the incident between the mascots was not the only viral moment that came from the Longhorns trip to New Orleans. Only this one, was not as kind to Texas in the ensuing seasons.
Shortly after their major upset win, Ehlinger got caught up in emotion in the post-game celebrations and rattled off a comment that would haunt the Longhorns for the next four to five years.
"Longhorn nation... we're back," he proclaimed.
Truthfully, the question of whether the Longhorns were 'back' had been a narrative and ultimately a joke at the Longhorns' expense for a few years already.
But after Ehlinger's proclamation, it only got worse.
The following season, the Longhorns began the year as the preseason No. 10 team in the country, only to finish 8-5 and sneak their way back into the final AP poll after an Alamo Bowl upset of Utah. The year after that, it was more of the same for Texas, with Tom Herman's team going 7-3 and heading to yet another Alamo Bowl.
Things were so stagnant in Austin in fact, that the Longhorns decided to make a head coaching change, bringing in Steve Sarkisian.
Fortunately for Texas, after two up and down seasons, Sarkisian was able to break through, and get the Horns to the College Football Playoff - finally ending the overly used and tired 'Is Texas Back?' question that was born in the last matchup between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.
Now, this coming Saturday, the two teams are set to face off once again. Only this time in a top-5 clash.
So could anything equally as memorable or viral come from Saturday's matchup? If it happens, it will likely come during the game, rather than before or after.
The Longhorns and Bulldogs possess arguably the two most talented rosters from top to bottom in the entire country. Both teams have playmakers at every position on both sides of the ball. Both teams have top-tier head coaches, who are the best at their respective trades.
Not to mention, arguably the two best quarterbacks in the nation will be going head-to-head in primetime on ABC, with CollegeGameDay in tow.
In other words, it is set up to be an instant classic in just about every way.
And the Longhorns are ready.
"It’s a different kind of electricity in the air," Texas tight end Gunna Helm said this week. "It’s going to be a crazy weekend in Austin. But, our job is focusing on the task at hand, not get caught up with the Game Day, the F1, and different buzz going around Austin. Our job is to go in there with a clear mind, comfortable at home, and do our best to beat Georgia.”
The Longhorns and Bulldogs will kick off at 6:30 pm CT on ABC.