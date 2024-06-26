Longhorns Country

Report: Jim Schlossnagle Reached Deal With Texas Before End of Regular Season

According to reports, the deal between Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas Longhorns had already been done for nearly two months.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle high fives shortstop Ali Camarillo (2) after scoring a run against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Longhorns set the college baseball world on fire on Tuesday, hiring former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle as the next head coach of the program, less than 24 hours after his team's heartbreaking 6-5 loss in the College World Series Finals.

It was a move that was lambasted by Aggie fans and some media members everywhere, thanks in large part to Schlossnagle's impassioned denail of interest in the job following the loss on Monday.

In fact, some Aggie fans even blamed Schlossnagle for the loss, due to being distracted by the interest from the Texas job, while others claimed tampering.

However, according to D1Baseball.com college baseball insider Kendall Rogers, the deal between Schlossnagle and the Longhorns was done well before the post season even began.

“One interesting note is that I was told by multiple sources today that this deal — at least at the highest level — was done between A&M’s series with Georgia and before the Regional round,” Rogers tweeted. “It’s truly a fascinating search/hire to unpack. I’ll have more.”

Obviously, the timing of Texas officially firing former head coach David Pierce, as well as the reports beginning to swirl in relation to Schlossnagle heading to the Longhorns on the day of the College World Series Final gave off the appearance of a major distraction.

However, based on this new information, it seems that Schlossnagle always knew he was destined for the 40 Acres, and did his best to go out on top in his final season in College Station.

