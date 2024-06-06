REPORT: Texas Special Assistant Paul Chryst No Longer With Program
The Texas Longhorns have lost a key assistant on the coaching staff.
According to reports from Inside Texas, Paul Chryst, who was serving as a special assistant on offense to head coach Steve Sarkisian, is no longer with the program. Chryst spent one year with the program after being hired last May.
Chryst is now the third special assistant to Sarkisian to leave the program, joining Payam Saadat and Joe DeCamillis, both of whom accepted new jobs at Nevada and South Carolina, respectively.
Before his time at Texas, Chryst, 57, spent seven-plus seasons in Madison as the Badgers' head coach before being fired last October following a 2-3 start. A native of Wisconsin, Chryst played quarterback for the Badgers from 1986-88.
Chryst posted a 67-26 record during his time at the helm. He won 10 or more games in four of his first five seasons with the Badgers, picking up wins in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. Wisconsin also won three Big Ten West division titles under his watch.
Chryst spent three different stints on Wisconsin’s staff. Hired in 2002 as the tight ends coach, Chryst left a year later to become the offensive coordinator at Oregon State.
He returned to Madison two years later with the same title, but also coached tight ends (2005) and later quarterbacks (2006-11).
Prior to his third stint with the Badgers, Chryst was named head coach at Pitt in 2012. He posted a 19-19 record in three seasons, leading the Panthers to three consecutive bowl games.