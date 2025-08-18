Scottie Scheffler Holes Out Incredible Shot On Way to Clinching BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler put together another classic performance in a comeback victory at the BMW Championship on Sunday.
Trailing by four strokes heading into the final round, Scheffler shot a 67 to finish at 15 under and clinch his fifth victory of the 2025 season.
The standout highlight of his round came on the 71st hole, when the former Texas Longhorn drew a massive roar from the spectating crowd with a spectacular birdie chip.
The chip on 17
The 17th hole at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland is a difficult par three with thick rough surrounding the green and water in front. The hole only saw 24 birdies or better throughout the tournament. But as he has done so many times, Scheffler impressed in a big moment.
Leading by one stroke, Scheffler holed out on an 81-foot chip from the rough, doubling his lead with one hole to play:
Scheffler became the BMW Champion only minutes later with a stress-free par on the 18th. He had this to say about the chip in his press conference following the tournament:
"It's kind of a bowl pin back there, where everything kind of funnels towards it. I knew it was just going to be really fast so do my best to get it down there and give myself a good look for par," Scheffler said in a video from TenGolf. "And when [the chip] came out, it came out how we wanted it to and then it started breaking and started looking better and better. It was definitely nice to see that one go in."
This week, Scheffler was without his normal caddie, Ted Scott, who is tending to a family emergency. Michael Cromie, the regular caddie for Chris Kirk, stepped in as Scott's replacement, helping to continue along Scheffler's commanding play. Scheffler discussed the change post-tournament.
"It was definitely different for sure, but Cromie was doing a great job," Scheffler said about his caddie situation. "He's a guy that I can trust. He's one of Ted's good buddies. ... I felt we did a good job of talking through our shots and staying patient and [keeping] doing the right things. Even when things were looking a little bit squirly on the back nine, we did a good job of staying focused and [continuing] to hit shots at the right targets and close the tournament out nicely."
Not all was simple for Scheffler on Sunday, as his three bogeys in the final round matched the number he had through the opening three rounds. But with his six birdies, including the stunning one on 17, Scheffler was able to surpass Robert MacIntyre for the win.
The No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, Scheffler will enter East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta this week as the favorite to win the Tour Championship. With the adjustments to the format this year, there will be no starting stroke advantage and the winner of the tournament will be awarded the FedExCup. In a field of the 30 best PGA Tour golfers, the finale to the playoff season will be another challenging test, with Scheffler hoping to exemplify his dominance again.
Then, his attention will turn to the Ryder Cup, where the Texas alum will be the headliner for the United States.