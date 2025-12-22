LIV Golf’s Upcoming Qualifier Includes Former Ryder Cup Players
Several former winners on the DP World Tour are among the players announced who will compete in next month’s LIV Golf Promotions events that will see the top two finishers earn a spot in the 2026 LIV Golf League.
Former Ryder Cup player Chris Wood of England is perhaps the biggest name to enter the event that will also see the top 10 finishers earn a place on the International Series, which is part of the Asian Tour.
The event is Jan. 8-11 at the Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Fla.
Alexander Levy, who has five victories on the DP World Tour but lost his status, is among other DP Tour regulars including Callum Shinkwin, Max Kieffer and Lucas Bjerregaard.
They will all be part of the first round of the 72-hole event that sees some players bypass that stage into a second-day of competition.
Among those players entered are exempted into the second day are Matt Jones and Ben Campbell, both of whom competed for LIV Golf this year but finished outside of the top 24 lock zone and are apparently not being retained by their teams, the all-Australian Ripper GC and Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats, respectively.
LIV Golf has not announced their departures or replacements but their entry in the Promotions event suggests they have been dropped.
On the first day, the top 20 players and ties advance to the second round, where scores are reset before another 18-hole shootout sees 20 players advance to the 36-hole weekend where scores against reset.
Relegated LIV players Andy Ogletree and Anthony Kim, a former U.S. Ryder Cup player, are also part of the field.
There are no players among the 87 LIV announced who have PGA Tour status. The PGA Tour disclosed upon the announcement of the event that it deemed it to be “unauthorized,” meaning members face sanctions and even those who are not will not be permitted to play in any PGA Tour-sponsored events for a year.
The event has a $1.5 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winner and $150,000 to the runner-up. Even players who complete the opening round are assured of $5,000.
LIV Golf officials said broadcast plans would be announced later.