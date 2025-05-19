Scottie Scheffler Reflects on Tournament-Changing Run in PGA Championship
With the Wanamaker Trophy gleaming next to him, Texas Longhorns alum Scottie Scheffler sat down for a post-win press conference on Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Scheffler, happy and thankful after his final round of the PGA Championship, recounted a week that ended with his third career major victory and his first away from Augusta National.
"I felt that this was as hard as I've battled for a tournament in my career," Scheffler said. "This was a pretty challenging week. The first two days, I did not swing it my best. I was able to post a score somehow. Outside of the last five holes [Saturday] -- that's where I really put myself ahead in the tournament."
Heading into the weekend, Scheffler was heavily in the mix but not at the top of the leaderboard. He was three strokes behind the leader, Jhonattan Vegas, in a tie for fifth. But, as Scheffler discussed, everything changed on Saturday afternoon.
The former Longhorn went five under on the last five holes, including two birdies on the infamously tough Green Mile. His finish to Saturday pushed the world No. 1 to first, up by three strokes, heading into Sunday. It was a moving day to remember for Scheffler.
"The back nine [Sunday] was pretty special as well, but [Saturday], the way I finished off that round was really important for me to have a lead to play with [Sunday]," Scheffler said. "I played with it a little more than I would have liked to -- I think at one point I was tied for the lead on the back nine -- but stepped up when we needed to, and it was a pretty special week."
Scheffler was the favorite heading into the tournament alongside 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy, but he seemed to have crept up on the field with his run on Saturday. Scheffler shot 69 and 68 on Thursday and Friday, keeping himself in the tournament and lurking until he made his move. His Saturday 65 was the tournament changer and he converted on it Sunday.
"When I step on the tee on Thursday, I'm not thinking about what's going to happen on Sunday. I'm preparing for a 72-hole event," Scheffler said. "That's what I tell myself on the first tee -- it's 72 holes. That's a lot of time, that's a lot of holes, that's a lot of shots. I always focus on my preparation and so when I show up on the first tee, I just tell myself to stay patient, remind myself that I'm prepared for this and to go out and just compete."
Scheffler did not shoot over par in any of the four rounds at Quail Hollow, finishing his Sunday round at even 71. There were ups and downs to each of his rounds but he always kept his composure and stayed the course. Despite a slow start to this year by his standards, the PGA Championship is his second straight win and the next chapter in his dominant era as the world No. 1.
Now halfway to the career Grand Slam, Scheffler will have the opportunity to add a third major to his trophy room in the coming months. The U.S. Open will take place from June 12 to 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania and The Open Championship from July 17 to 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.