2026 LIV Golf Promotions Event Results, Scores: Anthony Kim Earns Wild Card Spot
Anthony Kim is heading back to LIV Golf.
The 40-year-old former PGA Tour winner had been relegated out of LIV at the end of last year due to poor play, but earned a spot back Sunday at LIV Golf's Promotions Event in Lecanto, Fla.
Three wild card spots were awarded in the league for 2026 via the qualifying tournament at Black Diamond Ranch, and Kim grabbed the third and final spot with rounds of 66–69 (5 under) in the 36-hole finale. The qualifier was four rounds in all, with some players exempt into the second round based on status.
The medalist was Canada’s Richard T. Lee, who shot 11 under for the two rounds. Lee, 35, has made nine career PGA Tour starts including this year’s RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T36. Finishing second and also earning a wild-card berth was Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden, who played in college at Florida State.
The top 10 players and ties also earned exemptions into the Asian Tour’s International Series, which awards LIV Golf spots to the top two players in the season-long standings.
2026 LIV Golf Promotions leaderboard
1. Richard T. Lee, 11 under
2. Bjorn Hellgren, 9 under
3. Anthony Kim, 5 under
T4. Lucas Bjerregaard, Jeunghun Wang, Sarit Suwannarut, Kieran Vincent; 3 under
T8. Oliver Bekker, Jazz Janewattananond, Takanori Konishi, Matt Jones, Cory Crawford, Christopher Wood; 2 under
14. Rattanon Wannasrichan, 1 under
15. Joe Pagdin, Even
T16. Julian Perico, Travis Smyth, Miguel Tabuena, Sadom Kaekwanjana; 2 over
20. Jose Islas, 4 over
21. Max Kennedy, 5 over
22. Danthai Boonma; 13 over