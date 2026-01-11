SI

2026 LIV Golf Promotions Event Results, Scores: Anthony Kim Earns Wild Card Spot

LIV Golf's qualifier awarded three spots in the upcoming season and a former PGA Tour winner is back in the league after being relegated in 2025.

John Schwarb

Anthony Kim finished third at Black Diamond Ranch, good enough for a return to LIV Golf.
Anthony Kim finished third at Black Diamond Ranch, good enough for a return to LIV Golf. / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Anthony Kim is heading back to LIV Golf.

The 40-year-old former PGA Tour winner had been relegated out of LIV at the end of last year due to poor play, but earned a spot back Sunday at LIV Golf's Promotions Event in Lecanto, Fla.

Three wild card spots were awarded in the league for 2026 via the qualifying tournament at Black Diamond Ranch, and Kim grabbed the third and final spot with rounds of 66–69 (5 under) in the 36-hole finale. The qualifier was four rounds in all, with some players exempt into the second round based on status.

The medalist was Canada’s Richard T. Lee, who shot 11 under for the two rounds. Lee, 35, has made nine career PGA Tour starts including this year’s RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T36. Finishing second and also earning a wild-card berth was Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden, who played in college at Florida State.

The top 10 players and ties also earned exemptions into the Asian Tour’s International Series, which awards LIV Golf spots to the top two players in the season-long standings.

2026 LIV Golf Promotions leaderboard

1. Richard T. Lee, 11 under

2. Bjorn Hellgren, 9 under

3. Anthony Kim, 5 under

T4. Lucas Bjerregaard, Jeunghun Wang, Sarit Suwannarut, Kieran Vincent; 3 under

T8. Oliver Bekker, Jazz Janewattananond, Takanori Konishi, Matt Jones, Cory Crawford, Christopher Wood; 2 under

14. Rattanon Wannasrichan, 1 under

15. Joe Pagdin, Even

T16. Julian Perico, Travis Smyth, Miguel Tabuena, Sadom Kaekwanjana; 2 over

20. Jose Islas, 4 over

21. Max Kennedy, 5 over

22. Danthai Boonma; 13 over

More Golf from Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf