'Set A New Standard': Texas Football Releases New Longhorns vs. Georgia Hype Video
AUSTIN -- It's not like this matchup needed any extra hype, but to continue a tradition, Texas football released the weekly pre-game hype video ahead of the Georgia matchup.
This will be the first top-5 matchup at DKR since Ohio State in 2006, when the Buckeyes were No. 1 and the Longhorns No. 2. Now, it's Texas holding the top position in the ranking with Georgia, which started the season as No. 5, currently ranked No. 5.
The video starts showing the tradition of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before heading to what the caption alludes to: the standard.
"I think one is we try to hold ourselves to our standard and we have a saying around here that the standard is the standard," head coach Steve Sarkisian said ahead of the non-conference game against UTSA in September. "Being in a non-power jersey and helmet doesn't dictate how we prepare, it has to be we dictate how we prepare.
Texas' new hype video makes that very clear. The only thing you can control is the work you put into the competition.
Check out the full video below:
"The stage is set, the Horns are up, and the fight is on."
Georgia is Texas' highest-ranked opponent this season, and the matchup can be a thermometer for how the second half of the season will look for the Longhorns.
The excitement is not only from Texas fans, as Georgia supporters are making their way to Austin and have released their traditional hype video as well.
It will be a Saturday to remember.