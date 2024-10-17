Steve Sarkisian Confident in Texas Longhorns Preparation for Georgia
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian held a press conference on Thursday with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs traveling to Austin to play the Longhorns this Saturday.
With a program like Georgia, Sarkisian in his press conference emphasized just how confident he is in his team with how they have practiced to prepare for the game. When a reporter asked Sarkisian about having the first defense playing the first offense in practice, something that isn't widely common, Sarkisian had this to say:
"I think it's helpful in that we do a lot of good-on-good every week to keep us fresh in the speed of the game to where it needs to be."
Texas's defense hasn't faced an offense like Georgia yet this year. Carson Beck and the Georgia offense have scored over 30 points in three consecutive games with Georgia gaining over 500 total yards on offense against Alabama and over 600 against Mississippi State. Texas hasn't allowed over 300 yards in total offense once this year.
With that, Texas's defense has a very tall task ahead of them, something they haven't seen all year, so practicing against a potent offense like Texas's can sort of simulate the feeling that the defense will have lining up against Georgia.
And Steve Sarkisian thinks they are up for the challenge, he's been really impressed with how they have practiced to get ready for the game:
"The one thing I learned a lot about our team again this week has been their appreciation for preparation," Sarkisian said. "When I say that, it's their belief in the blueprint and the formula for success, and coming to work every day with a mentality to understand the plan, to practice the way we expect them to practice to that standard, and put themselves in a position to perform."
Will Texas perform to Sarkisian's standard? Only time will tell as the seconds keep ticking down to gametime.
Texas is currently favored by five points for Saturday's game. Kickoff will air at 6:30 on ABC.