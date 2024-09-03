Sherrone Moore Heaps Praise On Sarkisian Prior to Big House Showdown
New Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is no stranger to big games. He filled in admirably last season when Jim Harbaugh was suspended and coached in some of the bigger games against Big 10 opponents.
So to say he is coaching in his first big game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday would be a misstatement. Steve Sarkisian will lead his No. 3 ranked Horns into the Big House for a game that could have national championship implications for the winner.
Moore, who was Harbaugh's top assistant, has the utmost amount of respect for Sarkisian, He is looking forward to the game on Saturday.
"Coach Sark has done a great job with the Texas program," Moore said. We are super excited to have a team like Texas come to town. It's going to be a great atmosphere in The Big House."
Moore has tremendous respect for Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns offense,
"Their entire offense presents a challenge," Moore said at his weekly press conference. "Their skill players are fast, everyone's fast. The O-Line is as good as you will find. We are up for the challenge."
Michigan defeated Fresno State last Saturday. Even though they won 30-0, Moore said there is plenty of work to do this week to clean up mistakes.
"We are going to put our hard hats on and go to work," Moore said.
Moore also said he will play a lot of players against the Longhorns. He plans on going deep into his bench.
"We'll definitely play as many guys as we can," Moore said. "Keep them fresh and keep them rolling,"