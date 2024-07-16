Texas Baseball P Lebarron Johnson Jr. Selected No. 139 Overall by Colorado Rockies
Entering the 2024 season, right-handed pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. was tabbed the staff ace and subsequently the Friday night starter for the Texas Longhorns. It wasn't hard to see why, either, as the fireballer was coming off a strong showing in the previous postseason.
Most notably, in the Coral Gables Regional, he twirled an absolute gem against the hosting Miami Hurricanes. Going the distance against a talented lineup, Johnson pitched a complete game while allowing just one run and striking out eight Miami batters.
Hoping to keep that momentum into 2024, he came out strong in the season opener against the San Diego Toreros as well. His first start saw him give the Longhorns six innings of two-run baseball, striking out four hitters and keeping San Diego in check.
The rest of his season, though, would not be as consistent. Struggling mightily with his command at times, the right-hander eventually was bumped down the order of the weekend rotation and eventually of the weekend altogether.
Fortunately for Texas, he regained his postseason form in the College Station Regional against the Texas A&M Aggies. Facing one of the nation's most potent lineups, he gave the Longhorns a solid five innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
After capping off his collegiate career in dominant fashion, his attention turned to the MLB Draft. His name was called on Monday afternoon when the Colorado Rockies drafted him in the fifth round with the No. 139 overall pick - joining fellow Longhorn Jared Thomas.
Johnson's final stats from his last season with the Longhorns were a 3-4 record with a 5.60 ERA in 72.1 innings of work, striking out 84 and walking 44. If he can nail down his command, the Rockies will have landed a pitcher with the potential to be a contributing arm in the future.