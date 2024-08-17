Texas Edge Rusher Impressing OT Kelvin Banks: 'He's Ready to Play'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is being recognized as one of the best players in the country headed into this college football season.
So when he delivers some game-ready praise to an up-and-coming Longhorns edge rusher, it's best to pay attention.
When speaking with the media via Zoom on Thursday, Banks talked about the development of sophomore Colton Vasek, as he got a chance to go up against him in pass protection during the team's recent scrimmage.
“Colton, he's done a great job,” Banks said. “I had a chance to — we had our scrimmage, and I had a chance to go against him the whole time. He’s jumped leaps and bounds from his freshman year. He's came in and put the work in, just been balling ever since he came back from that minor injury he had, so him just coming in and showing that he's available, he's ready to play, has been the biggest thing and I could see it myself in the scrimmage. He’s doing pretty good.”
Vasek didn't appear in a game as a freshman last season but could be in line to make his collegiate debut during the 2024 campaign.
A product of Westlake High School in Austin where he was teammates with current Texas safety Michael Taaffe, Vasek was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He originally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners before flipping to the Longhorns.
At the time of his committment, Vasek was the 21st player in a Texas 2023 recruiting class that was highlighted by quarterback Arch Manning and receiver Johntay Cook II.