Texas Edge Trey Moore Gearing Up to Face Former Team in UTSA
Junior edge Trey Moore is going to see the Texas Longhorns face the UTSA Roadrunners for the second time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The only difference is that he'll be representing the burnt orange instead of the bright orange.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian took Moore out of the transfer portal prior to the 2024 season as one of the seemingly more underrated recruits, being overshadowed by the incoming wide receiver talent. But now Moore has been given the opportunity to announce himself to the SEC after spending the past three years of his college career at UTSA as a linebacker, where he set multiple records for the Roadrunners.
Moore currently holds the UTSA record for most single-season sacks and tackles for loss. Last year, he totaled 45 tackles, including four against Tennessee, alongside his record-breaking 14 sacks. During his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022, he totaled nearly 60 tackles, half of them being solo, and garnered 18 tackles for loss to seal a new record for the program.
Although Moore has only accumulated four tackles across the two games he's appeared in this season, Sarkisian sees promise in the transfer, describing how well Moore has performed so far during Monday's media availability.
“One thing for Trey that I’ve been impressed with is, I know the sacks aren’t just flying off the board right now, but he’s playing really good football,” Sarkisian said. “He’s playing physical. He’s playing tough. Did you know two games in a row people are trying to run the ball at him, and he’s holding the point. He’s doing a really good job.”
Facing the pressure of going up against elevated competition in a new conference hasn't hindered Moore's ability to play tough, but the emotions that come with going against his former teammates might prove to be an obstacle. Sarkisian said that all Moore needs to be successful is to have control over himself, something that Sarkisian mentioned shouldn't be a problem this weekend.
"I just want him to prepare really well and focus on what he needs to do to play really good football," Sarkisian said. "I know the serious nature of which he approaches the game, and so I feel pretty comfortable with him right now.”
Moore saw action against Texas in the two opponents' first matchup back in 2022, gaining two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss before the Longhorns came out on top 41-20. This time around he'll look to show off his developed skillset for Texas and hopefully assist in another blowout win.