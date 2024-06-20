Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Preview: Keys to the Game
For the second time in the programs' history, these two UT system schools will face each other. Texas dominated the first matchup in 2022 with a 41-20 victory.
Two years later, both teams will be in different conferences. The Roadrunners left Conference USA to join the American Atlantic Conference, while the Longhorns made the big move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.
A key storyline to this week three matchup is edge Trey Moore.
Moore played for UTSA for his first two years of collegiate game and owns the records for single-season sacks and tackles for loss, as well as being named AAC Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-AAC first team. This matchup will mark the first time the junior plays against his former team.
Texas is undoubtedly the favorite to win the game in Austin, but the game is not over until the clock runs out. Here's the keys for each team to get off this week with a win.
Texas wins if...
...it keeps its focus.
The Longhorns have the talent and the experience to win this game without struggling, but extra cockiness can result in them losing their way. If Steve Sarkisian treats "easy" opponents like he would treat the Michigans and Alabama, then he won't have much to worry about.
Texas fans should pack the stadium and be loud. This is the second-to-last game before the SEC debut against Mississippi. A loss here can strongly affect the team's confidence.
Moore should be used to Texas' advantage, but with care. Just like he knows how the Roadrunner system works, his former teammates know him. Sarkisian must play him to the best of his abilities, but bring him into plays Jeff Traylor won't be able to predict.
UTSA wins if...
...the stars align for the Roadrunners.
UTSA is a good team, coming off its first bowl win against Marshall in December. But, Texas is stronger.
The Roadrunners must not only leave the best of them on the field but hope Texas makes big mistakes in both offense and defense.
It's not impossible. If game results were always that obvious, teams wouldn't even need to waste their time and play. But it's hard.
A win for UTSA could shift its momentum toward the rest of its season, while a loss for Texas could mean a shameful start to this SEC era.