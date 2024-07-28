Texas Ex Kevin Durant Brings Explosive First Half for Team USA in Win Over Serbia
Phoenix Suns all-star and former Texas Longhorn legend Kevin Durant has officially kicked off Team USA's run for gold in men's basketball following his exceptional performance in their Olympic opener on Sunday.
Durant left halftime with zero shots missed, shooting 8-for-8 from the field, 5-for-5 from the arc and a game-high of 21 points. His efforts led Team USA to a 110-84 win over Serbia, even with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic towering over him on the court.
Entering his fourth Olympics representing Team USA, Durant missed the exhibition games ahead of the official schedule due to a calf strain he suffered back in June. His explosiveness right off the bench could fool anyone into thinking he had never left, and his efforts will be a defining factor in whether or not Team USA can capture another first-place finish.
"It's been incredible. I mean, I haven't played yet, but just being on the sideline, on the bench, I've got more energy than I've had in the past," Durant said prior to the team's game versus Serbia. "I hate not playing, but just watching these guys, how they operate, it's just been incredible."
Sunday's matchup marked Durant's first time scoring 20 or more points with 100% shooting from the field in any half during his career in the NBA. Teammate LeBron James praised Durant's return and said that his presence would only continue to benefit this strong group of athletes.
"Instant impact," James said about what Durant brings to Team USA. "He looked extremely well the other day in practice. Obviously, his wind, his rhythm is going to continue to come, but to be able to get him back, it makes a huge impact for our club."
If the U.S. brings home the gold, Durant would become the first ever Team USA player to collect four Gold Medals. However, with the combined talents of Durant, LeBron James, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry, this year's lineup is full of promise and potential to make that happen.
The team will take on South Sudan on Aug. 1 in the second game of 5x5 play, hoping to avoid another close game like they did in London last weekend as Durant steps in this time around.