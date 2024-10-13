'Texas Fears Nobody!' Anthony Hill Jr. Responds to Danny Stutsman
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are celebrating their win over the Oklahoma Sooners by doing more than just donning the Golden Hat.
Following the 34-3 victory over OU at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell took an old Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey to midfield and stuck the pole of a white Texas flag right through it.
Take a look at the video, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball:
It's possible that Hill Jr. and Sorrell had this planned out beforehand, and it's anyone's guess where they were keeping the Mayfield jersey. Regardless, it's clear that the act was personal for Hill Jr., who made a reference to Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman's infamous t-shirt on X (Twitter) afterward.
"Texas fears nobody," Hill tweeted.
Following last year's win over Texas, Stutsman released t-shirts that said "Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma" on the back, and it's clear this has been on Hill Jr.'s mind.
“I just feel like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill Jr. said. "I've seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I feel like it was right for me. It's just to get a little touch of something on them, so I just had to get me a little something to just to make the team and make us feel good.”
Hill Jr. finished with a game-high 11 total tackles (3.5 for loss), two sacks and one forced fumble. Sorrell had a sack of his own and two total tackles.
Texas safety Michael Taaffe joined in on the fun, as the team's official X (Twitter) account shared of picture of him planting the flag at midfield as well. He had three total tackles and one sack.
The Longhorns will look to keep things rolling when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin next Saturday.