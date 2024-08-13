Texas Defensive Duo 'Playing at Really High Level'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns won't be making up for the NFL Draft departures of Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat this upcoming season. The d-line duo were big-time players during their time in Austin, and aren't easily replicated in both play style and overall production.
However, the Longhorns don't need another Sweat and Murphy. They have Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins.
When speaking to the media Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of what the veteran pair has done this offseason as they head into their fifth collegiate season playing together.
"Vernon and Alfred are playing at a really high level and they have a different skill set, let’s say, than Murph and Sweat had last year — their movement skills, their length, they’re different players,” Sarkisian said.
Last season, the duo wasn’t quite at the star-studded level that Sweat and Murphy established for themselves, but both players now have a chance at career years.
Broughton finished with a career-high 17 total tackles while adding one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. The stats don’t jump off the page but his important role on the defensive front was undeniable.
Collins has been a steady presence throughout his four years in Austin. He had two sacks last season, bringing his career stat line to 86 total tackles, six sacks, five pass breakups and one interception. During the spring game this past April, he picked off quarterback Quinn Ewers and returned it for a touchdown.
With Collins as a key clog in the middle, the Texas defense allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (80.8) in the country during the regular season last year.
"It’s Texas, man,” he said earlier this offseason. “The best school in the nation. I stayed because I wanted to finish my degree. My mom graduated from here. She always tells me to finish what you start. I didn’t want to leave and then have to come back. Once I’m done with school, I’m done.”