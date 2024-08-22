Texas QB Quinn Ewers Talks Vince Young Connection: 'Good Juice!'
AUSTIN -- Vince Young continues to have an impact on the Forty Acres long after the end of his legendary playing days.
The former Texas Longhorns quarterback has been a constant presence on campus since retiring from the NFL, even stopping by a team practice at Denius Fields last season where he called some players out from the sideline for a visible lack of effort. It's tough love from a Longhorns legend that wants nothing more than the team to return to the championship-level heights that he reached at the 2006 Rose Bowl.
However, arguably his most important contribution to the program post-retirement is his current impact on Texas' quarterback room, something Longhorns star Quinn Ewers touched on in an exclusive interview with Texas Longhorns on SI.
"He definitely knows what it looks like to win a national championship, and he's got that under his belt, so just kind of hearing what he's got to say," Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI. "And how he took his situation from day to day, and kind of went about his business is always good to hear. But he's also just been always super, super encouraging to me and Arch (Manning), and he's a good guy to have around the facility. He's just that guy that always has good juice and positive vibes, so he's always good to be around."
In a recent post on Instagram, Young revealed that he met up with Ewers and Manning at DKR. The picture quickly went viral among Texas fans on social media.
"Me and my UT QB brothers @quinn_ewers @archmanning celebrating lil nephew Jaxson Arnold birthday getting ready for an outstanding UT season!!! Hook'Em," Young wrote on the caption.
Take a look:
Young played three seasons under Texas coach Mack Brown, leading the Longhorns to an all-time memorable win in the BCS National Championship against USC to end the 2005 season. He then was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans a few months later. He set multiple program records at Texas and is just one of six Longhorns to have his football jersey number retired.
Don't be surprised if Young is a fixture on the sidelines during both home and (some) road games this season.