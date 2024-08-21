Texas Football Tickets Sell Out Ahead of Season Opener
The excitement surrounding the Texas Longhorns ahead of their first year as SEC contenders has hit a new high with less than two weeks before kickoff. The program had a historic 2023 season, making it to the first round of the College Football Playoffs and solidifying itself as a force not to be reckoned with under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas Athletics announced on Tuesday that all season tickets and individual tickets across all regular home games are sold out for the 2024 season, marking the third consecutive season and fourth time in the last five years that an all-time season ticket record has been set. The ticket sales do not include the student Big Ticket bundle, which is still on sale for current and incoming Texas students.
The Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma hosted in Dallas is also sold out, where the two SEC newcomers will battle it out on Oct. 12.
Chris Del Conte, the Vice President and Texas Athletics Director made remarks on how the hype surrounding this year's football program is overwhelming and appreciated, especially with the university's transfer to a new conference.
"We can't wait to begin the upcoming season," Del Conte said. "In 11 days, 100,000+ Longhorns fans will return to the Forty Acres to begin a new era of Texas Athletics in our inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference. We thank Longhorn Nation for their never-ending support of the Burnt Orange and White and look forward to welcoming everyone back to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium."
The Longhorns' 2024 schedule will begin on Aug. 31 against Colorado State at Darrell K. Royal Stadium and will feature a total of seven home games. Their first SEC home opener will come against Mississippi State on Sept. 28, and the Longhorns look to host Georgia, Florida, and Kentucky from the conference across the season.
In advance of the 2025 season, fans can fill out a season ticket interest form to join a waitlist, but anyone looking to snag tickets this year will have to go through reselling sites. Select Texas football games will also be available on most streaming services if fans want to watch from home, including on ESPN.