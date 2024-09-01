Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Happy He's Finally Not Practicing vs. Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been hungry to go up against an opponent other than themselves after months of practice, and star sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is no exception.
Hill Jr. has had the challenge of facing one of the top quarterbacks in the country every day in practice, as Quinn Ewers makes his defensive teammates better as a result of his strong play, but iron sharpening iron can still create some frustration as competitors.
Hill Jr. was glad to finally see a different defense become victimized by Ewers' skills, as the star quarterback no-looked his way to a three-touchdown performance in a 52-0 win for No. 4 Texas over Colorado State on Saturday.
In the second quarter, Ewers put together a viral highlight by finding transfer receiver Matthew Golden for an 11-yard touchdown before halftime on a no-look pass that made the rounds on social media.
Take a look:
It appeared to be a first for Ewers, but Hill Jr. wasn't afriad to admit he's been fooled by the quarterback's creativity one too many times in practice.
"It was crazy, but to be honest, I'm not surprised," Hill Jr. said with a smile. "He got me on no-look so many times this fall camp. I'm so happy to play somebody else. I'm tired of him no-looking me and doing all this stuff. So I'm happy I get to just play somebody else."
Ewers finished the game 20 of 27 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an interception in the first half after his pass was tipped high into the air and picked off by the CSU defense. Aside from that, it was a near-perfect day for Ewers in the first game of his third season as a Longhorn.
No-look pass or not, he'll need a similar performance next week when the Longhorns visit the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor for a crucial non-conference battle.