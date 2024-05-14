Former Texas Longhorns WR Agiye Hall Finds New Home as Walk-On
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns boasted some major talent at the receiver position this past season. Look no further than Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington all getting drafted as evidence.
Over the past few years, not all Texas receivers have worked out the way many had hoped. Names like Troy Omerie and Isaiah Neyor come to mind as players that entered the program with high expectations, but fell down the pecking order due to respective ACL injuries.
However, injuries weren't the reason former Alabama transfer Agiye Hall didn't work out for Texas. He and the Longhorns parted ways in 2022 after Hall, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and booked into a Travis County Jail on criminal mischief charges in August of that year. The team suspended him indefinitely after he appeared in three games and recorded just one catch for seven yards.
Now, he's resurfacing in Division I as a preferred walk-on. Per reports from 247Sports, Hall will be joining the UCF Golden Knights for the upcoming season, bringing him closer to his hometown of Valrico (Tampa), Florida.
Hall recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games during his lone season with the Crimson Tide in 2021. Alabama lost in the College Football Playoff Final to the Georgia Bulldogs, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards in that game. Later that offseason, former Alabama coach Nick Saban suspended Hall for a violation of team rules before he entered the portal.
Regardless of what happened in the past, Hall deserves his shot at a second chance. He'll look to make the most of it in the new-look Big 12 with the Golden Knights.