Texas Basketball Officially Signs 2024 Commit Jamie Vinson
AUSTIN -- Maybe it's just coincidence, but the Texas Longhorns seem to have a thing for the Vanderbilt-to-Austin connection.
The team officially announced the signing of 2024 center Jaime Vinson on Monday after he committed to Texas. The Austin native and former Vanderbilt signee decommitted from the Commodores in April and reopened his recruitment as a result. He took official visits to South Carolina, Rutgers and Kentucky last month, but is now staying home.
After playing the first two years of high school at St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin, Vinson took his talents to prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., which has been home to multiple big-name players over the years, most notably Carmelo Anthony and former Longhorn Kevin Durant.
Texas already landed Vanderbilt transfer Malik Presley earlier this offseason while also saying goodbye to 2023-24 All-Big 12 First Team selection Dylan Disu, who became a fan favorite the past the three years after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt.
This offseason, the Longhorns have added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, and Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Texas' most recent transfer addition was Presley, who committed to the 'Horns in late April.
However, Texas had yet to address the hole in the frontcourt before signing Vinson. Though he'll be heading into his freshman season, there's certainly room for him to make an immediate impact.
The Longhorns begin the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series on Monday, Nov. 4.