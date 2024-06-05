Longhorns Country

Texas Opens as Huge Betting Favorite vs. Colorado State for Week 1

The Texas Longhorns will begin the 2024 campaign at home against the Colorado State Rams.

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) reacts to a call during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will officially be beginning their SEC journey on the gridiron later this fall in what's set to be a highly-anticipated 2024 campaign.

But before getting things started in conference play, the Longhorns will host the Colorado State Rams for a season-opening non-conference clash in Austin on Saturday, Aug, 31.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

FanDuel recently released the opening betting lines for the game, and has Texas currently favored by 35.5 points, a significant spread regardless of opponent.

The sportsbook currently doesn't have a moneyline option for the Longhorns since they're expected to come away with a win regardless of final score. If you've got a feeling the Rams will pull off the massive road upset, their moneyline is currently set at +5500 odds.

The current over/under is set at 57.5.

If you're into more of the unique betting lines, FanDuel has those for the game as well. Here's a look at a few:

- Colorado State by 1-13 points: +6000

- Colorado State by 14+ points: +6000

- Texas by 1-13 points: +1200

- Texas by 14+ points: -1450

The game will mark the official Texas debut for multiple big-time portal adds, as the Longhorns currently boast a 10-player transfer class that includes receivers Matthew Golden (Houston), Isaiah Bond (Alabama) and Silas Bolden (Oregon State) along with safety Andrew Mukuba (Clemson), edge rusher Trey Moore (UTSA), tight end Amari Niblack (Alabama), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (San Jose State) and defensive linemen Tiaoalii Savea (Arizona), Jermayne Lole (Louisville) and Bill Norton (Arizona).

