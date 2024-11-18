Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Poll?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns picked up a 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday, but this wasn't enough to move them up from their No. 3 spot in the Week 13 AP Poll.
Texas remains idle at No. 3, as the entire Top 5 won over the weekend.
Here's the Top 10:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - Tennessee Volunteers
Though the Polls have taken a major backseat to the offiical College Football Playoff rankings at this point in the season, the Associated Press' Top 25 is still interesting to keep track of when it comes to comparing it to the CFP.
The Longhorns rose to as high as No. 1 in the AP Poll after the 56-7 win over UTSA on Sept. 14. They fell back down to No. 2 during their first bye week after Alabama took down Georgia but then jumped back up to the top spot ahead of the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12.
Texas has been No. 3 in the CFP rankings for two straight weeks. The third installment of the rankings come out Tuesday.
The Longhorns will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
