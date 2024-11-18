Kick Off Time Announced For Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies
The kickoff time for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies football game on Nov. 30th was announced Monday by the SEC.
The game at Kyle Field in College Station will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC making it, to little surprise, a primetime night game.
While both opponents still have to play one more game before the reunion of one of the most passionate rivalries in college football, both teams currently sit on top of the conference at 5-1.
If the Aggies were to beat Auburn this week and Texas takes care of business against Kentucky, there is a great chance the winner between the Aggies and Longhorns will make it to the SEC championship game in Atlanta, and the other will have to sit out and potentially miss the playoffs as well.
While that makes this historic rivalry just even more spicy, the obvious main reason for the big anticipation is that both teams haven't met on the same field since 2011.
The Longhorns won that battle 27-25 off of a game-winning kick from Justin Tucker. Case McCoy went 16 for 27 and 110 yards for Texas as the game paused after the win due to the Aggies moving to the SEC.
Texas currently leads the all-time series 76-37-5 but in the last six matches, the series has been tied 3-3.
The last time the Longhorns played in an away night environment was last season against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Longhorns won that game 26-16 and Quinn Ewers completed 23 of his 33 passes for two touchdowns and 281 yards.
With both teams prying for a chance in the SEC championship, a rivalry that has every bit of passion and hatred, and a night at one of the loudest and biggest football stadiums in all of America. The Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown will be one to remember.
