Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Update on Three Players

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an injury update ahead of the matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Monday ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. He provided a brief injury update on three players.

Here's what he had to say:

RB Jaydon Blue

Blue was seen in a sling after the win over Arkansas, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball. He finished with 14 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 19 yards.

"I think Blue's good," Sarkisian said. "Like I said, he went with us today and worked this morning. So we'll see how it goes."

LB Morice Blackwell Jr.

Blackwell popped up on the injury report in the week leading up to the Arkansas game. This season, he's tallied 21 total tackles (11 solo).

"Mo Blackwell was out last week," Sarkisian said. "I'm hopeful we can get him back this week. We'll see how it goes."

WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. played sparingly against Arkansas. He dealt with a hip pointer during non-conference play but picked up a foot injury against the Razorbacks. He had one catch for -8 yards on Saturday. He's posted 20 grabs for 263 yards and five touchdowns.

"DeAndre got nicked up during the game with a foot injury," Sarkisian said. "Again, those two guys (Blackwell) are integral parts to our program, not only on offense and defense, but on special teams. They're critical. So hopefully we get both those guys back."

Texas and Kentucky will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: SEC Nation Set to Visit Austin for The First Time

MORE: Jahdae Barron Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

MORE: Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Delivers Award-Winning Day vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

MORE: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns Come Full Circle With Win Over Arkansas

MORE: Alfred Collins Feels Confident in Texas Longhorns Defense After Arkansas Win

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News