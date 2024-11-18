Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Update on Three Players
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Monday ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. He provided a brief injury update on three players.
Here's what he had to say:
RB Jaydon Blue
Blue was seen in a sling after the win over Arkansas, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball. He finished with 14 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 19 yards.
"I think Blue's good," Sarkisian said. "Like I said, he went with us today and worked this morning. So we'll see how it goes."
LB Morice Blackwell Jr.
Blackwell popped up on the injury report in the week leading up to the Arkansas game. This season, he's tallied 21 total tackles (11 solo).
"Mo Blackwell was out last week," Sarkisian said. "I'm hopeful we can get him back this week. We'll see how it goes."
WR DeAndre Moore Jr.
Moore Jr. played sparingly against Arkansas. He dealt with a hip pointer during non-conference play but picked up a foot injury against the Razorbacks. He had one catch for -8 yards on Saturday. He's posted 20 grabs for 263 yards and five touchdowns.
"DeAndre got nicked up during the game with a foot injury," Sarkisian said. "Again, those two guys (Blackwell) are integral parts to our program, not only on offense and defense, but on special teams. They're critical. So hopefully we get both those guys back."
Texas and Kentucky will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SEC Nation Set to Visit Austin for The First Time
MORE: Jahdae Barron Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Delivers Award-Winning Day vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns Come Full Circle With Win Over Arkansas
MORE: Alfred Collins Feels Confident in Texas Longhorns Defense After Arkansas Win