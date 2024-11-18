Kentucky Wildcats Coach Praises Texas Longhorns: 'No Weaknesses'
The Texas Longhorns have enjoyed a great first season in the SEC, and other teams in the conference have certainly taken notice.
On Saturday, the Longhorns will play their final home game of the regular season when they host the Kentucky Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. CT. Ahead of that matchup, Wildcats head coach Mike Stoops had some high praise for his opponents.
“We need to play our best football of the year," Stoops said Monday. "Another great opportunity, another great challenge, going into Texas. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) has them playing at a very high level. Very good football team.
“Just a good football team, top to bottom. Very well coached in all areas. There’s no weaknesses on this team. The eye test, they are as good as anyone in the country.”
Kentucky, now in Year 12 under Stoops, currently sits at 4-6 on the season and 1-6 in conference play. That's obviously not ideal, but it's also slightly deceiving. The Wildcats have given some of the top teams in the SEC fits, upsetting Ole Miss on the road and giving both Georgia and Tennessee some tough games.
This team can compete with the big dogs, but it's consistency that's been the big issue.
“For us, the challenge has been consistency. It’s not been competitiveness,” Stoops said. “We’ve been competitive against some of the best teams in the country. We just have to be more consistent. That’s what we’re striving to do and we’re striving to give them our best shot and play our best ball. Just have a great week and go in there and let it rip.
“It is very difficult to play at that (high) level every Saturday. I understand the frustration of the inconsistency. It’s a challenge – it’s hard. We need to worry about our team and what we’re doing and how we move forward.”
Kentucky needs to win both of its remaining games, at Texas and vs. Louisville, to become bowl eligible for the ninth-straight season, which is already the longest streak in program history.
Meanwhile, Texas has almost no margin for error to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. In front of a packed Darrell K. Royal Stadium on senior day, expect the Longhorns to come out swinging.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Poll?
MORE: SEC Nation Set to Visit Austin for The First Time
MORE: Jahdae Barron Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Delivers Award-Winning Day vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns Come Full Circle With Win Over Arkansas