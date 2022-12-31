Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Announces 2023 Return
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns got some very good news on Friday night when interior defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat announced his intention to return for the 2023 season.
Sweat announced his decision to return for his final season on his Twitter account, having some suspenseful fun with the Longhorns faithful.
Hey Longhorn Family,
It has been an amazing journey these last four years here on the beautiful 40 acres.
The things I learned over these years have motivated and molded me into the man I am today in 2022.
Now I would like to thank everyone that has supported me from my family, coaches, professors & UT fans. I have had so much fun here with all of my teammates, but my year here is now up. New beginnings are upon me & again I love my Longhorn family.
So with that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 Stay at the University of Texas one more year.
Hook'Em
Sweat was one of the Longhorns' top defensive linemen in 2022, with his size and strength playing in an integral part in the Longhorns' vastly improved run defense.
Sweat finished the 2022 season with 29 tackles and four passes defended.
He also has three sacks in his career.
