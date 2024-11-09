WATCH: Texas Longhorns Drop Hype Video vs. Florida Gators
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are getting fans ready for Saturday's SEC matchup against the Florida Gators at DKR.
Texas Football released its weekly game hype video on Friday, this time emphasizing the start of November in the college football season.
Take a look:
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has said multiple times leading up to the game that "the games in November are the ones you remember," and it's clear the social media team wanted to run with that quote.
Sarkisian also provided a preview of the Gators when speaking with the media during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference.
"One thing is a they've got a good scheme that you can see their players have gained confidence in as the year has gone on," Sarkisian said. "You know, they're really physical at the line of scrimmage, and so because of that, I think they can deploy people in the secondary from a coverage perspective and mix coverages and disguise coverages. But on the flip side, they'll be aggressive at times, and they'll pressure you and they'll force the quarterback into some poor decisions."
Sarkisian added he thinks that both he and Florida head coach Billy Napier are "cut from a similar cloth."
"I think Billy and I are kind of cut from a similar cloth in that, you know, he believes in running the ball," Sarkisian said. "And when you run it, and then you can utilize the play action pass and give your offensive line, put them in a little better positioning. They've got some pretty good players and big guys up front. But two, I think because of their ability to run the football, it allows them to take some of the pressure off that offensive line."
No. 5 Texas and Florida will kick off in Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
