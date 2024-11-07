Steve Sarkisian Comments on Departure of Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media via Zoom on Thursday and confirmed the departure of receiver Johntay Cook II from the program.
"Obviously, we've had some roster movement today with Johntay Cook moving on," Sarkisian said. "We have nothing but respect for him and his family. Wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
Sarkisian said that the decision was mutual between Cook II and the team.
“It was mutual between the two of us," Sarkisian said.
Sarkisian added that these kind of roster changes are "going to happen" when there's so much talent on the team at once.
"I think that we have some living examples on our roster today of guys that maybe weren't frontline starters in Year 1 or Year 2 and then developed into really productive players in Year 3 or even in Year 4," Sarkisian said. "And so I try not to fall prey to that. That's just what's going to happen, but I understand it when it does happen."
Cook II became buried on the depth chart following the offseason additions of transfers Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden along with the arrival of freshman Ryan Wingo and the second-year emergence of DeAndre Moore Jr.
Cook II ends his time at Texas with 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns during two seasons with the team.
No. 5 Texas will face the Florida Gators in Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
