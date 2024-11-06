Steve Sarkisian Explains Challenges Florida Gators Pose vs. Texas Longhorns
Marching into Darrell K. Royal Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 5 Texas Longhorns will be one of arguably the most underrated teams in the Southeastern Conference, the Florida Gators. Although they currently stand at 4-4 this season, the fight and resilience that the Gators have displayed against some of the best teams in the country should not be overlooked.
Head coach Bill Napier is currently staring down his third and potentially final season with the program after recording a combined 11-14 record in his previous two years, but he hasn't given up hope in becoming the underdog. Napier nearly led his team to a victory over then-No. 8 Tennessee during week seven, letting the Volunteers scrape by with a six-point win in overtime. Florida followed up with a 48-20 shutdown of Kentucky the next week, and most recently held then-No. 3 Georgia to a tied score up until the fourth quarter.
The Gators are showing a promising campaign as they head into a three-week gauntlet of ranked opponents, starting with Texas. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has recognized the brimming potential of Florida, and said that what he most admires about Napier and his team is their solid line of defensive coverage.
"One thing is a they've got a good scheme that you can see their players have gained confidence in as the year has gone on," Sarkisian said during Wednesday's media teleconference. "You know, they're really physical at the line of scrimmage, and so because of that, I think they can deploy people in the secondary from a coverage perspective and mix coverages and disguise coverages. But on the flip side, they'll be aggressive at times, and they'll pressure you and they'll force the quarterback into some poor decisions."
Florida has given up 12 sacks for a loss of 85 yards this season in comparison to Texas' 17 for a loss of 116 yards. Sarkisian mentioned that the Gators' offensive line has been a key component to their success in the run game, while on the other hand, the Longhorns have been struggling to protect quarterback Quinn Ewers due to communication issues at the line of scrimmage.
"I think Billy and I are kind of cut from a similar cloth in that, you know, he believes in running the ball," Sarkisian said. "And when you run it, and then you can utilize the play action pass and give your offensive line, put them in a little better positioning. They've got some pretty good players and big guys up front. But two, I think because of their ability to run the football, it allows them to take some of the pressure off that offensive line."
The uncertainty around Florida's quarterback situation remains, but the potential return of starting quarterback DJ Lagway could pose a double threat for Texas, as he has racked up the fourth most total rushing yards on the team with 166. A sturdy offensive line could be the ultimate source of confidence for the Gators if the Longhorns defense isn't prepared for Napier's schemes.
