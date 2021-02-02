Longhorns Ex Coordinator Joins Urban Meyer in NFL

Former Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash is heading to the NFL, where he will join Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

Chris Ash, the former University of Texas defensive coordinator, is landing on his feet, moving to the staff of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars under new head coach Urban Meyer.

Ash, who will serve as the Jags secondary coach, spent two seasons as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State under Meyer in 2014-15 before getting the head coaching job at Rutgers. He later caught on with the University of Texas to work as a defensive analyst in 2019, before being named the defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the 2020 season... a stint that ended as the Longhorns hired new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under Ash, the Longhorns defense ranked 61st in the nation in total defense, 64th in total defense, as well as 38th against the run, and 108th defending the pass.

The Longhorns defense did improve in the second half of the season, however, with Texas finishing the year 5-1 and giving up just 23.3 points per game over that stretch.

Ash takes his 24 years of experience - all in college - for his first job in the NFL. His former Texas position is now held by Pete Kwiatkowski, who comes to Austin after his time at the University of Washington.

Sarkisian hired Kwiatkowski after an extensive search, that also involved Georgie defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, and former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, among others.

