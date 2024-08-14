Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns in 'Great Shape' To Close on 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench

The Texas Longhorns are looking to reel in their second five-star pass catcher of the 2025 cycle

Matt Galatzan

Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench (2) makes a one-handed touchdown reception against Bolles' Santana Starks (12) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14.
Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench (2) makes a one-handed touchdown reception against Bolles' Santana Starks (12) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns locked up their first five-star commit of the 2025 class earlier this month, with Sacshe (TX) wide receiver Kaliq Lockett committed to the program on August 7.

Now, they are looking to add another 5-star pass catcher, with Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench set to make his decision between Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Miami on August 30, with the Hurricanes likely the biggest challenger to the Longhorns.

And according to On3's Steve Wiltfong , the Horns appear to be in great shape to just that.

Jaime Ffrenc
Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench celebrates after a touchdown by the Mustangs. / Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

"There was a time when I was keeping a close eye on LSU and particularly Miami, but the word is the Burnt Orange is still in great shape to close Ffrench. The relationship with Sarkisian and his track record of offense and receiver development is one factor. The potential position coach Chris Jackson and that connection is another. Then the opportunity to play with Arch Manning is another major factor catching his eye. The Manning factor is a strong element down the stretch"

As it stands, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

And if the Longhorns could get him to join Lockett, they would field the highest rated duo of receiver commits since Roy Williams, BJ Johnson and Sloan Thomas 25 years ago.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News