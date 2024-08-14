Texas Longhorns in 'Great Shape' To Close on 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench
The Texas Longhorns locked up their first five-star commit of the 2025 class earlier this month, with Sacshe (TX) wide receiver Kaliq Lockett committed to the program on August 7.
Now, they are looking to add another 5-star pass catcher, with Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench set to make his decision between Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Miami on August 30, with the Hurricanes likely the biggest challenger to the Longhorns.
And according to On3's Steve Wiltfong , the Horns appear to be in great shape to just that.
"There was a time when I was keeping a close eye on LSU and particularly Miami, but the word is the Burnt Orange is still in great shape to close Ffrench. The relationship with Sarkisian and his track record of offense and receiver development is one factor. The potential position coach Chris Jackson and that connection is another. Then the opportunity to play with Arch Manning is another major factor catching his eye. The Manning factor is a strong element down the stretch"
As it stands, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.
And if the Longhorns could get him to join Lockett, they would field the highest rated duo of receiver commits since Roy Williams, BJ Johnson and Sloan Thomas 25 years ago.