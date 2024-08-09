Longhorns Country

Priority 5-Star Texas Longhorns Target Jaime Ffrench Announces Final Top Four

Ahead of his August 30 commitment, five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench unveiled his final top four.

Matt Galatzan

Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) reacts to a first down pick up against Riverside's King Taylor (12) and Ronald \"RJ\" Bertrand (24) during the second quarter of a regular season high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Mandarin Mustangs defeated the Riverside Generals 50-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) reacts to a first down pick up against Riverside's King Taylor (12) and Ronald \"RJ\" Bertrand (24) during the second quarter of a regular season high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Mandarin Mustangs defeated the Riverside Generals 50-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas Longhorns are fresh off of landing their first five-star commitment of the 2025 class this week, with the pledge of Sachse (TX) wide receiver Kaliq Lockett.

And later this month, another one could be on the way.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench revealed his final group of finalists ahead of his August 30 commitment, with the Longhorns squarely in the mix.

The other three schools to make the cut were LSU, Miami and Tennessee, with the Hurricanes perceived as the biggest threat to the Longhorns.

Jaime Ffrenc
Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) celebrates his touchdown score during the third quarter of a regular season high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Mandarin Mustangs defeated the Riverside Generals 50-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

And according to Ffrench, what sets the Longhorns apart is his relationship with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Really just the family feeling,” Ffrench told On3 this spring. “They jumped on me quick, and they stayed on us. It feels like an open family there. Coach Chris Jackson, and Coach Sark, they all play a big part. Coach Perry, the recruiting director, all of them. They’re all part of it.”

He is also a big fan of the Longhorns offense, and its ability to develop receiver talent.

“That Sark staff, a little bit of the offense,” Ffrench told On3. “Chris Jackson, he knows what he’s doing with the receivers, he’s been in the league for a good little bit.” 

As it stands, Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

