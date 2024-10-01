Longhorns in the NFL: Former Texas Stars Find The Endzone in Week 4
Another week passed in the NFL and there were plenty of former Texas Longhorns that helped their teams both offensively and defensively.
Two former Texas players scored touchdowns this week. Xavier Worthy, after not scoring a touchdown since his Week 1 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, had a spectacular 54-yard reception for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes placed it perfectly into Worthy's hands, who outran a Chargers defensive back for an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone.
Chicago Bears running back Roshan Johnson also scored, finding the end zone for his first touchdown of the season with a quick three-yard rush up the middle in the Bears 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
On the other sideline of the Bears-Rams game, Jordan Whittington kept up his solid rookie year with 62 yards on the day off six receptions and targets. It marked a career-best performance for the Texas fan favorite.
Bijan Robinson had a quiet game compared to some of his former teammates. While he didn't reach the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints, he still contributed with 28 yards off seven attempts on the ground, and 46 yards off four receptions.
Elsewhere, Los Angeles Kicker Cameron Dicker knocked down a 50-yard field goal in the loss to the Chiefs.
Denver Broncos defensive back Brandon Jones got his second takeaway in as many weeks after forcing a fumble in the first drive of the game between the New York Jets. The Broncos won the game 10-9.
Another former Longhorn in the Broncos secondary also had a productive game, as P.J. Locke was a defining presence in holding the Jets to only nine points. He led the team in tackles with 10 and also helped the team by getting a sack on Aaron Rodgers.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott also led his team in tackles with 12 in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
For Monday's games, the Seattle Seahawks were without Byron Murphy this week but still featured offensive lineman Connor Williams. The Tennessee Titans boast three former Longhorns in safety Quandre Diggs and defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat and Keondre Coburn.
Sweat and Diggs helped lead the Tennessee defense in a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins. Diggs had four total tackles while Sweat had six total tackles (two for loss). Coburn exited due to injury and didn't return to the game.