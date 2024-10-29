Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named Semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron is one step closer to officially claiming the title of best at his position in college football.
Barron has been named as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. It marks the second straight season that Barron has been tabbed a semifinalist for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in the country.
Barron is one of 15 semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which includes former Texas safety Jalen Catalon. The three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26 with the winner being revealed on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Here's the full list:
Jahdae Barron Texas, Sr.
Jalen Catalon UNLV, Sr.
Tacario Davis Arizona, Jr.
Caleb Downs Ohio State, So.
Nick Emmanwori South Carolina, Jr.
Travis Hunter Colorado, Jr.
Will Johnson Michigan, Jr.
Rayuan Lane III Navy, Sr.
Jermod McCoy Tennessee, So.
Jabbar Muhammad Oregon, Sr.
Xavier Scott Illinois, Jr.
Terrence Spence James Madison, Sr.
Malaki Starks Georgia, Jr.
Xavier Watts Notre Dame, Gr. Sr.
Nohl Williams California, Sr.
This season, Barron has tallied 29 total tackles (17 solo), six pass breakups and a three interceptions, which marks a single-season career high. He had two picks in the 30-15 loss to Georgia, one of which he returned 36 yards to the nine-yard line to set up a touchdown. He also had an interception in the season-opening win over Colorado State.
Barron and the Longhorns will come out of the bye week to host the Florida Gators in Austin on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. CT.
