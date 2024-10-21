Texas DB Jahdae Barron Reacts to Wild Sequence vs. Georgia: 'It Was Crazy'
AUSTIN -- On a night the Texas Longhorns would like to forget, Jahdae Barron had one of the best games of his career under the bright lights.
The Texas defensive back finished with two interceptions in the 30-15 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin on Saturday and was the main character of a wild sequence in the third character that ended with trash in the north end zone.
Late in the third quarter, Barron "committed" a questionable defensive pass interference penalty while battling Arian Smith on the route against the sideline. Smith didn't turn his head, allowing Barron to pull off and easily catch the errant pass from Carson Beck before returning it to the Texas nine-yard line.
The initial flag appeared to take away the turnover and excellent field position for Texas before the student retaliated by throwing bottles and other items, causing a delay that unintentionally allowed the officials to rethink and change the call.
The Longhorns found the end zone two plays later on a 19-yard touchdown catch from running back Jaydon Blue to cut the lead to 23-15 with 2:12 to play in the third. Barron's interception and the ensuing chaos had given Texas life but it ultimately made little difference.
After the game, Barron met with the media and shared his thoughts on what he saw during the interception and ensuing delay.
"It was crazy, but the level of love that we have from the fans, I mean, it's tremendous. It's amazing," Barron said.
Barron said he knew he hadn't committed pass interference on what marked his second pick of the game. He had reeled in a bobbled ball off the hands of Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie in the red zone at the end of the first quarter but it was his second takeaway that's making the headlines.
"I mean, I knew it wasn't [pass interference]," Barron said. "I asked the ref. [Smith] was kind of pushing me, but yeah, I I didn't think it was at all."
Barron finished with four total tackles (two solo), one pass breakups and the two picks. He's now got three interceptions this season and six for his career.
The Longhorns fell to No. 5 in the AP Poll on Sunday and will visit No. 25 Vanderbilt this weekend.
"It hurts, but even when you lose, you learn something, you gain something," Barron said of the loss. "So at the end of the day, we're going to trust Sark, and we have a brotherhood here, and we're going to come back, and we're going to rebuild and get in the right direction."