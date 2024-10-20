Texas DB Jahdae Barron Says He 'Could Have Done More' Despite 2 INTs vs. Georgia
Despite a team loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, senior defensive back Jahdae Barron had himself a successful day for the Texas secondary. Barron caught not one, but two interceptions for a total return of 36 yards, having a career-high of three interceptions on the season so far, alongside a pass break-up.
Barron's performance also came at a promising time, as multiple NFL scouts were in attendance, including a representative of the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football.
But in the wake of his explosive plays, Barron admitted that his tape wasn't as clean as he hoped.
"I had a lot of mistakes. You know, nobody's perfect, but my momma always tell me, you know, good is not good enough," Barron said. "I could have done more. I could have tackled better today and things like that to help my team and be in a better position. I could have had better eyes. I think everybody should always know that even when you guys are working, to always do more and to be better and to excel to the fullest."
The Bulldogs tarnished Texas' undefeated record by upsetting the Longhorns at home, but it was almost inevitable with the entirety of college football seeing its fair share of struggles.
Texas will go up against No. 25 Vanderbilt next weekend in just its second away game on the regular schedule, a team that handed then-No. 1 Alabama its first loss during week five and currently rides a three-game win streak.
Ahead of the matchup, Barron said that the loss to Georgia brings an opportunity for the team to return stronger and that he trusts in head coach Steve Sarkisian to be able to guide them to victory once again.
"I try to stay maintained and focused. Martin Luther King says you don't judge somebody when it's convenient and things like that. You judge a true man, his character when you go through controversy and challenges," Barron said. "So I mean, it's just a challenge, and as a team, we're going to move on from it. We still trust Sark as a great leader, and our culture and our brotherhood that we have here is strong, and I know we're going in the right direction."
The fifth-year senior said he remains grateful to play football for Texas, win or lose, and continues to bring that mentality as he looks to lead his teammates into an unpredictable second phase of the season.
"Just the opportunity to play this game, it's a blessing, and it's always an honor to play after the people that wore burnt orange before me," Barron said. "So I mean, as a team, and we have a bunch of leaders on the team, we just know what we have to do to get back to work."
Barron and the the newly announced No. 5 ranked Longhorns will play Vanderbilt on the road in Nashville on Oct. 26 at 3:15 p.m. CT.