Texas Longhorns WR Commit Jaime Ffrench Taking Official Visit With SEC Team
After watching the Texas Longhorns thrash the Florida Gators in Austin on Saturday during an unofficial visit, Jaime Ffrench is heading back to his home state to take in the sites and sounds of The Swamp.
Ffrench, a 2025 five-star receiver commit for the Longhorns, will be taking an official visit to Florida on Saturday when the Gators host No. 22 LSU, per On3. A Jacksonville, FL. native and Mandarin High School product, Ffrench originally committed to Texas on Aug. 30. He took his official visit to Texas on June 21 before making another unofficial visit on Oct. 10.
He received offers from teams like Alabama, Colorado, USC, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Michigan and many more. However, his finalists consisted of Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Miami and LSU.
Taking the OV with Florida could certainly raise a few eyebrows, especially since Ffrench told On3 after committing to Texas in August that he was shutting down his recruitment.
“I am 100 percent done," Ffrench told On3. "I am closing my recruitment out and enrolling at Texas in January. ... When I took my official visits on June 22, I knew for sure. I made my decision on that visit. On my next visit with the coaches, I told them of my decision, then held it until my mom’s birthday.”
Last season as a junior at Mandarin, Ffrench tallied 62 catches for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns. During his sophomore year, he posted in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.
Other Texas Longhorns News:
