Jaydon Blue Bounces Back in Big Way vs. Florida Gators
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue had his highest production game since No. 3 Texas' win over ULM on Saturday vs. the Florida Gators.
Blue finished the day with one rushing touchdown on five carries for 60 yards. He also caught three passes for 67 yards with a long of 45 yards in each category.
After starting the season as Texas' top running back, he played that role well, dominating defenses and leading all Texas rushers. The junior then saw a major decrease in production after losing two fumbles against Mississippi State and sophomore Quintrevion Wisner stepped up. But when Wisner had a slow day against Florida, Blue jumped on his opportunity.
Blue understands his role as part of Texas' stacked running back room and is no stranger to waiting his turn. Head coach Steve Sarkisian had high praise for him after Texas' dominant win over the Gators, highlighting his speed and ability to run in the open field.
"You're able to get Blue on the edge, you're able to get Trey (Wisner) on the edge, and then you're able to utilize both those guys in the passing game too, and that their real weapons receiving the ball for us," Sarkisian said. "I think it's a very versatile room that we have. We just have to make sure that we're tapping into the versatility of all the players that we have."
Sarkisian's use of the versatile running back room allowed Blue to get his groove back after he struggled in recent games.
Blue broke through several would-be Florida tackles, something that he says is due to running back coach Tashard Choice hammers into them.
"I take a lot of I take a lot of pride in making guys miss and even not letting the first guy bring me down. It's just something that I work on day in and day out," Blue said.
"One of our laws is not getting talked about a first guy and running with second or third effort. Coach Choice does a good job of oversizing the practice of us making moves on the defenders, or whether that's our defense or scout team players, because we know in a game we're not going to just run past people, so we got to be able to make moves. So I think it all comes with him staying on us, and us knowing what we have to do to be successful."
After his big game against Florida, he has three more games left in his junior year SEC campaign to prove himself as Texas' top running back.
