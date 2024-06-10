Former Texas RB Jamaal Charles Opens Up About Battle With Mental Health
AUSTIN -- After ending his time on the Forty Acres as one of the best running backs in program history, former Texas Longhorns star Jamaal Charles enjoyed a successful 11-year NFL career after being a part of the historical
However, Charles recently admitted that he's endured some concerning battles with mental health since his retirement from football in 2019.
“I went to work with investment people and it didn’t go well. I started to lose money so I started to get really depressive & suicidal," Charles said on the Second Acts Podcast. " ... My situation was hard for me cause I didn't know who to lean on, who to look for, or where the help would come from."
Take a look at the video:
Charles, who played nine of his 11 seasons with the Chiefs, had 1,332 rushes for 7,260 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in 103 career regular-season games with the team. He played one season each with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring.
During his time in the NFL, Charles made four Pro Bowls and earned two First-Team All-Pro selections.
In three seasons with Texas, the first of which ended in a National Championship win over USC, Charles rushed 533 times for 3,328 yards and 36 touchdowns. In that historical win over the Trojans, he had five carries for 34 yards.
Charles was in attendance for Texas' Orange-White Spring Game this past April. LonghornsCountry.com spotted him chatting with media members and others during the late stages of the fourth quarter.