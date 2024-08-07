Former Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders Impressing Panthers Ahead of Rookie Season
The Carolina Panthers will need every piece of talent they can get in order to make it back to relevancy in the NFL. The franchise is less than 10 years removed from appearing in Super Bowl 50 but has since experienced a long fall to the bottom of the league’s barrel after finishing last in the NFL standings this past season.
The organization clearly views the Texas Longhorns pipeline as a path to success given their results in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Ja’Tavion Sanders is proving why as he heads into his rookie season with Carolina.
A fourth-round pick by the Panthers in April, Sanders joins Texas teammate Jonathon Brooks in the Carolina offense, but his fellow Longhorn won’t be making an immediate return to the field as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL.
In the meantime, Sanders will looking to continue making his presence felt in Carolina, something second-year quarterback Bryce Young has already taken notice of.
“It’s been great,” Young said Monday. “JT is super hardworking and he’s a sponge, he’s soaking up all the information. He’s done a great job with coach, with [tight ends coach] Pat [McPherson], with us out here. Anytime there’s been something, he’s always turned around and if things haven’t gone well, he’s always turned around like, ‘hey, was it me, was it you?’ He just wants to have those conversations which is great.”
Sanders wrapped up his career at Texas as arguably the best tight end in the program’s history. Last season, he finished with a career-high 682 receiving yards.
“He’s doing it,” Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. “He’s making the most of his opportunity. It’s pushed him right up with that first group, to be able to show the guys you can count on him, and he’s been really dependable with that.”
Sanders had three 100-yard games for the Longhorns last season, the most ever by a Texas tight end. He also set two other tight end records for career catches (99) and single-season receiving yards (682).
If the Panthers can get similar production from him this season, they’ll be well on their way back to being relevant in the near future.