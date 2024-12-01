Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Catches Wild TD vs. Texas A&M Aggies
COLLEGE STATION -- Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue has had some fumbling issues this season but he continues to prove invaluable to the offense, something that continued in the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Facing a 2nd and 6 in the red zone, Quinn Ewers threw a perfectly-placed pass to Blue in the back right corner of the end zone. Despite being face-guarded by Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson, Blue somehow came up with the catch.
Take a look:
Blue has been no stranger to making plays in the passing game this season. Headed into the Texas A&M game, he had tallied 31 catches for 268 yards and three touchdowns this season.
He's also developed a reputation for making people miss in the open field. Texas Longhorns on SI asked Blue about this after the win over Florida.
"We love watching each other make plays, and when someone makes a big play or makes a guys miss, the whole room is excited," Blue said. "I take a lot of pride in making guys miss, whether that's the first guy or whether that's multiple guys because I know that those guys in the room gonna have my back."
Blue has posted 105 carries for 555 yards and six scores on the ground this season. He's embraced his fumbling issues head-on.
"It's good that I have teammates that actually care about me and try to push me," Blue said. "Whenever I do put the ball on the ground, those guys come straight to me and make sure I'm good."
