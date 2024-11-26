Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB
AUSTIN -- Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York met with the media Monday and shared his thoughts on Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of Saturday's matchup in College Station.
York delivered what could be seen as a back-handed compliments toward Ewers, as he credited Texas' o-line for the offensive production instead of Ewers himself.
"His o-line does a good job protecting him," York said. "He pretty much holds the ball with two hands, solid, firm grasp with the ball. He has a clean pocket when he throws a ball and obviously with any quarterback, it's like playing pitch and catch. If they're just standing there untouched, they're gonna complete some good balls to some very good receivers."
You be the judge. Take a look at the clip:
York, a Temple, Texas native from about an hour north of Austin, also commented on what he remembers about the Longhorns during the recruiting process.
"I wanted the A&M offer," York said. "(Texas) stayed 50 minutes away from me. They came on a helicopter to see my best friend. ... They weren't paying me much attention. I didn't invest too much in those guys anyways."
York has been no stranger to making his feelings about Texas clear. During SEC Media Days in July, he admitted that he doesn't keep in touch with any of the players he knows at UT.
"I don't talk to anyone from Texas cause it's that personal to me," York said in July.
This season, York has posted 65 total tackles (28 solo), 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception.
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings